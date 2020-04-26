LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

LYB opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

