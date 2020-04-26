BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

