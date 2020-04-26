Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Accenture by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

