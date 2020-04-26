Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.