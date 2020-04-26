Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.