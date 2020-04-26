Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at MKM Partners

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

