BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108,452 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,452 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

