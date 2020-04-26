BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,087 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 61.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 60,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

