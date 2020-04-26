British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 260,858 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 139,113 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 681.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.