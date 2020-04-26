Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

