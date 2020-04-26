BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

