BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,157 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

