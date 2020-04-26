Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

