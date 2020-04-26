Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

