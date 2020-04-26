Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

NYSE DHR opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc
Clarius Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc
Amgen, Inc. Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC
Vanguard Utilities ETF Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC
