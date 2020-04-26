Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

NYSE DHR opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

