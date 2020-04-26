Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

