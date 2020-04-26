Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

TECK stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

