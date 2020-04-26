Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $543.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

