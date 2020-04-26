Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

