Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,250 iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

