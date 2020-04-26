Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATS USMV opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

