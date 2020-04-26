Cribstone Capital Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

