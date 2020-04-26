Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

