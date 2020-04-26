Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

