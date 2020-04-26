Brightworth Sells 82 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $133.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

