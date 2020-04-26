Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

