Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

