Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.45. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

