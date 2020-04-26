Morgan Stanley Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

TRU stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

