Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

