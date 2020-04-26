Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $78.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.
DOV stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
