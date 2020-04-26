Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $78.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

DOV stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

