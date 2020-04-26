Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

