Cribstone Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 371,222 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,463,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 312,375 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

