Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

