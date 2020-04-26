Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.98. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

