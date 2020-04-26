Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of MA opened at $258.76 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

