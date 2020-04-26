Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.