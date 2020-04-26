Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

