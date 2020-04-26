SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 571,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $39.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

