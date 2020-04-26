Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.