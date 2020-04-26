Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.