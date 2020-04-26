Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

