Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Nike were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

