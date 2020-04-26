Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

