Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

