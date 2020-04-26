Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 61,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.