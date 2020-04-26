Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

