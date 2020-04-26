Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

