Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 19,597 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

