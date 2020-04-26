CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

